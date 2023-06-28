Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,215 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc purchased a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth $303,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in Target by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,155 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $3,425,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.10.

Target Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TGT stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $132.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,057,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,176,527. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.24 and its 200-day moving average is $155.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $125.08 and a 52-week high of $183.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

