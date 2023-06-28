Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) PT Lowered to C$2.40 at Scotiabank

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) had its price target reduced by analysts at Scotiabank from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TGB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taseko Mines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.30 to C$3.40 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.
Taseko Mines Trading Down 1.8 %
TGB stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.37. 691,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,365. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average is $1.48. The company has a market cap of $393.69 million, a P/E ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Taseko Mines has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $1.90.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taseko Mines
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Taseko Mines by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,769,733 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,137,000 after buying an additional 2,730,110 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Taseko Mines by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,913,714 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Taseko Mines by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,992,060 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,626,000 after buying an additional 441,574 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Taseko Mines by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,334,070 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 6,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 663.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 819,644 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 712,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.55% of the company’s stock.
Taseko Mines Company Profile
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
