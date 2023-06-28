Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) PT Lowered to C$2.40 at Scotiabank

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) had its price target reduced by analysts at Scotiabank from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TGB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taseko Mines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.30 to C$3.40 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

TGB stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.37. 691,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,365. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average is $1.48. The company has a market cap of $393.69 million, a P/E ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Taseko Mines has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $1.90.

Taseko Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:TGB Get Rating ) (TSE:TKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Taseko Mines had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $85.44 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taseko Mines will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Taseko Mines by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,769,733 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,137,000 after buying an additional 2,730,110 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Taseko Mines by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,913,714 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Taseko Mines by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,992,060 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,626,000 after buying an additional 441,574 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Taseko Mines by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,334,070 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 6,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 663.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 819,644 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 712,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

