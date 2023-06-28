Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) PT Raised to $61.00

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHCGet Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Wedbush from $45.00 to $61.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.91% from the company’s previous close.

TMHC has been the subject of several other reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.31.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $47.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.95. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12-month low of $22.38 and a 12-month high of $48.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHCGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Taylor Morrison Home

In other news, CFO Louis Steffens sold 19,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total transaction of $747,659.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,490,127.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Louis Steffens sold 19,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total transaction of $747,659.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,490,127.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $115,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,699,772.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 843,345 shares of company stock worth $36,315,822 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,590,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,260,000 after buying an additional 515,741 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,772,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1,160.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,201 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 298,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

