Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) PT Raised to $61.00

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Wedbush from $45.00 to $61.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.91% from the company’s previous close.

TMHC has been the subject of several other reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.31.

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $47.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.95. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12-month low of $22.38 and a 12-month high of $48.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Louis Steffens sold 19,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total transaction of $747,659.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,490,127.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Louis Steffens sold 19,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total transaction of $747,659.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,490,127.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $115,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,699,772.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 843,345 shares of company stock worth $36,315,822 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,590,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,260,000 after buying an additional 515,741 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,772,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1,160.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,201 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 298,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

