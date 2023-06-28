TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Plans $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the business services provider on Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

TD SYNNEX has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. TD SYNNEX has a payout ratio of 11.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TD SYNNEX to earn $11.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.8%.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

Shares of SNX traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.30. 214,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,648. TD SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $78.86 and a 1-year high of $111.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.70.

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.12). TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that TD SYNNEX will post 10.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total transaction of $775,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,402 shares in the company, valued at $12,829,753.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total transaction of $775,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,402 shares in the company, valued at $12,829,753.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $56,754.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,960,218.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,998 shares of company stock valued at $4,041,355 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 95.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1,049.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNX shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.09.

About TD SYNNEX

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.