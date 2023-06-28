Tekcapital (LON:TEK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.52

Tekcapital plc (LON:TEK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10.52 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.86 ($0.14), with a volume of 153720 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11 ($0.14).

Tekcapital Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 13.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 16.10. The firm has a market cap of £19.36 million, a PE ratio of 122.22 and a beta of 1.34.

About Tekcapital

Tekcapital plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of technology transfer services to universities and corporate clients in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company offers Microsalt, a micron-sized salt crystal that provide the flavor of salt with half of the sodium; and low-sodium snacks under the SaltMe! brand.

