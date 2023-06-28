Telefónica (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) Trading Down 0.6%

Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF – Get Rating) was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.95 and last traded at $3.95. Approximately 449 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 7,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.

Telefónica Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average is $4.03.

About Telefónica

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

