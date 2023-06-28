Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Sets New 12-Month High at $52.49

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $52.49 and last traded at $52.43, with a volume of 200298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TDC shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Teradata from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Teradata from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Teradata from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Teradata in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.44.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 143.09, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.80 and a 200-day moving average of $40.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.91 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 2.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teradata news, Director Michael P. Gianoni sold 29,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $1,498,263.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,965,177.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teradata news, Director Michael P. Gianoni sold 29,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $1,498,263.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,965,177.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $612,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 532,997 shares in the company, valued at $26,116,853. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,081 shares of company stock valued at $2,310,946. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Teradata

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDC. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Teradata in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teradata by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradata Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.