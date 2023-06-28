Terra Classic (LUNC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $496.15 Million

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $496.15 million and approximately $38.28 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Terra Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00008909 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001985 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002625 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000029 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Terra Classic Coin Profile

Terra Classic (LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,845,825,631,822 coins and its circulating supply is 5,825,637,190,975 coins. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

