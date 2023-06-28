Terra Classic (LUNC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $514.89 Million

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 28th. Terra Classic has a total market cap of $514.89 million and approximately $32.38 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Terra Classic has traded 4% lower against the dollar. One Terra Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008858 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002058 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002600 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000027 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000954 BTC.

About Terra Classic

LUNC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,845,849,373,597 coins and its circulating supply is 5,825,657,280,057 coins. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

