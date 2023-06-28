The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,275 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on BK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.12.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.29. 486,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,553,150. The firm has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Further Reading

