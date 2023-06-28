The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Short Interest Down 96.0% in June

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.0% from the May 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Hong Kong and China Gas

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hong Kong and China Gas stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,302,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

Hong Kong and China Gas Stock Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:HOKCY traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.82. 27,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,400. Hong Kong and China Gas has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Hong Kong and China Gas Increases Dividend

About Hong Kong and China Gas

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.0234 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. This is a positive change from Hong Kong and China Gas’s previous dividend of $0.01.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas, water supply and energy services in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of smart energy, piped city-gas, upstream and midstream projects, water supply and wastewater treatment, urban waste resource utilization, and natural gas filling stations, as well as new energy exploration and utilization activities.

