The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.62

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.62 and traded as high as $16.34. The India Fund shares last traded at $16.33, with a volume of 108,278 shares changing hands.
The India Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.48.
The India Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About The India Fund
The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than The India Fund
- AMD’s Recent Correction: A Buying Opportunity For Investors?
- AeroVironment’s New Momentum Makes it a Value Play
- Unifirst: Undervalued At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Jefferies Misses on Earnings: Does it Signal a Speed Bump or U-Turn?
- General Mills Retreats To The Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for The India Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The India Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.