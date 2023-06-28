The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.62

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.62 and traded as high as $16.34. The India Fund shares last traded at $16.33, with a volume of 108,278 shares changing hands.

The India Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.48.

The India Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About The India Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 25.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 9,071 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in The India Fund by 10.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The India Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,327,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The India Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in The India Fund by 11.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. 14.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

