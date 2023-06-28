The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) EVP Sells $1,669,709.05 in Stock

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) EVP John Gannfors sold 36,965 shares of ODP stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $1,669,709.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,865.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ODP Trading Up 2.9 %

ODP stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,819. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.79. The ODP Co. has a 52 week low of $28.97 and a 52 week high of $53.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.44. ODP had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The ODP Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on ODP in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ODP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODP. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of ODP during the 1st quarter valued at about $765,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ODP by 43.8% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 87,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 26,758 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ODP in the first quarter valued at approximately $508,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ODP during the first quarter worth $461,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ODP by 2,791.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 39,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

