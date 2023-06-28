The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) Short Interest Update

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 601,400 shares, a growth of 1,608.5% from the May 31st total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The OLB Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in The OLB Group during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The OLB Group by 13.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 21,473 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in The OLB Group in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in The OLB Group in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The OLB Group by 301.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 36,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

The OLB Group Stock Up 1.7 %

OLB traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.90. 57,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,909. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average of $0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The OLB Group has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $2.50.

About The OLB Group

The OLB Group ( NASDAQ:OLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter. The OLB Group had a negative return on equity of 25.93% and a negative net margin of 33.15%.

The OLB Group, Inc is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers.

