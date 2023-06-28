The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Position Raised by Tran Capital Management L.P.

Tran Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 359,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,616 shares during the quarter. Progressive accounts for about 6.4% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $51,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Progressive by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 132,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,914,000 after buying an additional 14,018 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 68,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,857,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PGR opened at $132.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $77.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.25. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $109.42 and a 12-month high of $149.87.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 1.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Progressive from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on Progressive from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Progressive from $123.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares in the company, valued at $42,538,817.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,538,817.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $128,144.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,915.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,930 shares of company stock worth $1,938,465 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

