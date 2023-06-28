The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $827.60.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 775 ($9.85) to GBX 810 ($10.30) in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of The Sage Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of The Sage Group stock opened at $44.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of $29.91 and a 12-month high of $45.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.2778 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 1.93%.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

