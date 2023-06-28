Theta Fuel Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.47 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0357 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $220.69 million and $2.47 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00042177 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00030698 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00013723 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000843 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,189,300,297 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

