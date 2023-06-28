Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.44 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $217.55 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0351 or 0.00000117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00040626 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00030087 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013452 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004471 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,189,702,265 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

