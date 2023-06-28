Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Shares of TSE TWM traded up C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.88. 39,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,177. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.97. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of C$0.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$373.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.02). Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of C$614.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$685.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.00999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWM has been the topic of several research reports. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.60 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.35.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable space. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas and NGLs; and NGL extraction and marketing.

