Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) PT Lowered to C$15.00

Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 82.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LCFS. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Tidewater Renewables from C$18.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Tidewater Renewables from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Tidewater Renewables from C$19.50 to C$16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. CIBC increased their target price on Tidewater Renewables from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Acumen Capital reduced their target price on Tidewater Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Tidewater Renewables Stock Performance

Shares of TSE LCFS traded down C$0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$8.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,211. Tidewater Renewables has a 12-month low of C$6.80 and a 12-month high of C$14.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$284.70 million and a P/E ratio of -22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

About Tidewater Renewables

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade offtakers, existing customers, government entities, and others industries.

