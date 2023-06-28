Toncoin (TON) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $4.71 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. In the last week, Toncoin has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.38 or 0.00004536 BTC on exchanges. Toncoin has a total market cap of $4.71 billion and approximately $11.23 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00017377 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00018956 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000089 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00013895 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,433.52 or 0.99998482 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002159 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.45530205 USD and is up 1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $9,865,091.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

