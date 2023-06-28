Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $19.26

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$19.26 and traded as low as C$18.00. Torex Gold Resources shares last traded at C$18.57, with a volume of 217,697 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TXG. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$27.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$26.00 to C$25.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$19.28. The firm has a market cap of C$1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Torex Gold Resources ( TSE:TXG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.21. Torex Gold Resources had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business had revenue of C$309.41 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 2.4335106 EPS for the current year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

