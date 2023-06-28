Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Total Energy Services Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TOT stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$8.59. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,768. Total Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$6.12 and a 12 month high of C$9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.60. The company has a market cap of C$346.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.02.

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$228.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$221.50 million. Total Energy Services had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 7.20%. On average, research analysts expect that Total Energy Services will post 1.6152416 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Total Energy Services Company Profile

A number of brokerages recently commented on TOT. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Total Energy Services from C$16.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Total Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

(Get Rating)

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.