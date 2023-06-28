Touchstone Exploration (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) Trading Up 3.5%

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.91 and last traded at $0.91. Approximately 182,220 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 538% from the average daily volume of 28,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

Touchstone Exploration Stock Down 5.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.79.

About Touchstone Exploration



Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block and development production on four onshore lease operatorship properties.

