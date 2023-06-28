Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $123.00

Town Centre Securities Plc (LON:TOWN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 123 ($1.56) and last traded at GBX 127 ($1.61), with a volume of 54225 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 132 ($1.68).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of £61.54 million, a P/E ratio of -351.35 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 140.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 146.82.

TCS has a high quality portfolio around the UK comprising over 2.5m sq ft of prime commercial, residential, car parking, office, leisure & retail accommodation. This is in additon to our development pipeline which has an estimated GDV of over £600m. With over 60 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

