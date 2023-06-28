TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TCON. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.31.

Institutional Trading of TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TCON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 57,174 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,590,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,839,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

