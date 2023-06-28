Tran Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Tran Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 214,946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,133,000. T-Mobile US makes up 3.9% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 103.9% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 215.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 46.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 296,844 shares in the company, valued at $44,526,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $25,039,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,749,880.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 296,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,526,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 253,120 shares of company stock worth $33,850,091. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.33.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $136.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $154.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.51. The stock has a market cap of $163.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.57.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

