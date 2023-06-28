Tran Capital Management L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Tran Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) by 70.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 489,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,172,165 shares during the period. Verra Mobility accounts for approximately 1.0% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $8,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRRM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 150.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 1,953,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,026,000 after buying an additional 136,123 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Verra Mobility by 168.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 500,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,698,000 after buying an additional 313,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 49.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,453,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,333,000 after acquiring an additional 483,600 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

Verra Mobility Price Performance

In other Verra Mobility news, EVP Steve Lalla sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $834,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,633.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ VRRM opened at $19.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.80 and a 200 day moving average of $16.42. Verra Mobility Co. has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $19.25.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 69.16%. The firm had revenue of $191.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

About Verra Mobility



Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

Featured Articles

