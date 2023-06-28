Treatt plc (LON:TET) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.55

Treatt plc (LON:TET – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.55 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Treatt Stock Down 1.6 %

TET opened at GBX 611 ($7.77) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 687.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 633.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £372.28 million, a P/E ratio of 3,748.14 and a beta of 0.98. Treatt has a 12 month low of GBX 503.36 ($6.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 826.90 ($10.51).

Insider Activity at Treatt

In other news, insider Ryan Govender acquired 287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 691 ($8.79) per share, with a total value of £1,983.17 ($2,521.51). 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.54) price target on shares of Treatt in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Treatt plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

