Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

TSE TSL remained flat at C$3.39 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,055. The stock has a market capitalization of C$95.56 million, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.32. Tree Island Steel has a twelve month low of C$2.92 and a twelve month high of C$4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.98.

Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$75.27 million during the quarter. Tree Island Steel had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 8.17%. On average, research analysts expect that Tree Island Steel will post 0.4836415 EPS for the current year.

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers low-carbon and high-carbon galvanized steel wires; clean and bright wire for industrial and original equipment manufacturer customers; agricultural products, including fencing, barbed wire, galvanized wire, and bright wire, as well as other fabricated wire products specifically for farming, ranching, and vineyards; welded wire concrete reinforcing mesh and other fabricated wire products for heavy construction industry and infrastructure projects; and nails and stucco reinforcing products for residential and light commercial construction.

