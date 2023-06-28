Truist Financial Lowers Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target to $135.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Truist Financial from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PLD. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.67.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,610,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,681. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Prologis has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $138.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 14.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Prologis by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 87.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 41.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,952,000 after acquiring an additional 71,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 38.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

