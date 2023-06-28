Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Rating) rose 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.05 and last traded at $3.96. Approximately 161,358 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 370,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TCNNF has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from C$24.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $14.25 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Trulieve Cannabis alerts:

Trulieve Cannabis Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.85.

Trulieve Cannabis Company Profile

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, as well as through home delivery. It produces flowers, edibles, vaporizer cartridge, concentrates, topicals, capsules, tinctures, dissolvable powders, and nasal sprays under the Avenue, Cultivar Collection, Muse, Modern Flower, Alchemy, Momenta, Sweet Talk, Co2lors, Loveli, and Roll One brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trulieve Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trulieve Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.