Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Acquires 191 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 653.3% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 183.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 7,566.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total value of $78,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,148.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total value of $78,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,148.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total value of $5,575,379.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 687,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,412,967.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,504 shares of company stock worth $17,197,050. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Price Performance

Snap-on stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $283.62. 62,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,813. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $192.25 and a 52-week high of $284.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $262.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.46. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 37.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, April 17th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Snap-on from $302.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.29.

About Snap-on

(Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.