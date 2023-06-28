Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,141 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,687 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,500,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,587 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,562,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,792 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,102,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,181,000 after purchasing an additional 286,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,861,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,930,000 after purchasing an additional 872,348 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,690. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $40.42 and a one year high of $43.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.26 and a 200-day moving average of $41.41.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

