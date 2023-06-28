Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Buys 10,674 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,674 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 6,907 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Huntsman by 42.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Huntsman in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Huntsman by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,358,000 after buying an additional 47,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Huntsman by 9.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Huntsman from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. 58.com reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Huntsman from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Huntsman from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Huntsman Stock Performance

In other news, VP David M. Stryker acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 385,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,444,799. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HUN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.97. 452,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,145,113. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.08. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $23.52 and a 52 week high of $33.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.85.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Huntsman had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 48.72%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

