Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,091 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 48.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 49.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in PACCAR by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 209,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,774,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 21,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total transaction of $1,607,741.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,996,380.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,529 shares of company stock worth $7,062,964. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PACCAR Price Performance

PCAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Argus cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.36.

PCAR stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.39. 379,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,981,409. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.43. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.63%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

