Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 538.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,192,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,946,000 after acquiring an additional 19,557,538 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 548.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,115,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,245,763 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,350 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,450,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 19,459.8% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,641,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,440 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

SPYV traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $42.47. The company had a trading volume of 217,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,697. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $43.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.67.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

