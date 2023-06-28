Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Has $1.57 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 140.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,301 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,190 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up 0.9% of Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 41.2% in the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in QUALCOMM by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Alight Capital Management LP bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $880,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.56. 1,963,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,965,250. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.30%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

