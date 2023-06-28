Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 316,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,718,000 after acquiring an additional 54,859 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 10,034 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 70.1% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 144,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,169,000 after acquiring an additional 12,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $193,450.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,506,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHP traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.67. 782,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,850,490. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $87.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.18 and a 200 day moving average of $78.33.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 26.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

