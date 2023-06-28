Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,192 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Greif were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GEF. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,669,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greif by 244.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 101,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 72,106 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Greif in the 4th quarter worth about $4,161,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Greif during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,741,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Greif by 800.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 56,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 50,225 shares in the last quarter. 47.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greif Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:GEF traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.49. The company had a trading volume of 21,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,956. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.32 and a 200 day moving average of $65.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.96. Greif, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.38 and a 1 year high of $74.22.

Greif Dividend Announcement

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. Greif had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.77%.

Insider Transactions at Greif

In related news, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $101,471.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,132,444.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on GEF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Greif from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Greif from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Greif from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Greif from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greif has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Greif Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Read More

