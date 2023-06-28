Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Purchases 9,986 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,986 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 90,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 46,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 8,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF stock remained flat at $33.38 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,441. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.21. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $31.68 and a 52 week high of $38.62.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

