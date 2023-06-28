Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF makes up about 2.4% of Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $4,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $544,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RPG traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.26. The company had a trading volume of 5,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,860. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $138.73 and a 1 year high of $176.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.45.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

