Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Purchased by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,404 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $23,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $164,642,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,306,000 after purchasing an additional 357,779 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5,230.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 204,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,032,000 after purchasing an additional 200,967 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $52,497,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 750,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,957,000 after acquiring an additional 159,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.41, for a total transaction of $1,861,006.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,249,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.62, for a total transaction of $1,135,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,873,153.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.41, for a total transaction of $1,861,006.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,249,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,830,829. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $407.62 on Wednesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $281.11 and a 12-month high of $425.80. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 111.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $389.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.57.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $471.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.66 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 9.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TYL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $301.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $472.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $438.00.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

