UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 1,266.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of UCB in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

UCB Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of UCB stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.64. 8,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,090. UCB has a 12-month low of $32.82 and a 12-month high of $48.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.50.

UCB Increases Dividend

UCB Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.4583 per share. This is an increase from UCB’s previous dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. UCB’s dividend payout ratio is 46.55%.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

