UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 1,266.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of UCB in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
UCB Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of UCB stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.64. 8,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,090. UCB has a 12-month low of $32.82 and a 12-month high of $48.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.50.
UCB Increases Dividend
UCB Company Profile
UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.
Read More
- Get a free research report on UCB from StockNews.com
- AMD’s Recent Correction: A Buying Opportunity For Investors?
- AeroVironment’s New Momentum Makes it a Value Play
- Unifirst: Undervalued At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Jefferies Misses on Earnings: Does it Signal a Speed Bump or U-Turn?
- Five stocks we like better than UCB
Receive News & Ratings for UCB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.