Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,212 ($53.55).

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,900 ($49.59) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($54.67) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,650 ($59.12) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

ULVR opened at GBX 4,091.14 ($52.02) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,213.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,187.96. The company has a market capitalization of £103.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,572.01, a P/E/G ratio of 87.17 and a beta of 0.17. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,686 ($46.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,483.25 ($57.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a GBX 37.83 ($0.48) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 5,791.51%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

