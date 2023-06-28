Uniswap (UNI) One Day Volume Reaches $64.47 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for $4.81 or 0.00015984 BTC on popular exchanges. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion and $64.47 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.36 or 0.00273978 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00013237 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000448 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000400 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003326 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.14227678 USD and is down -2.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 707 active market(s) with $51,620,046.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

