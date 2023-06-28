United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.74

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.74 and last traded at $14.74, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.74.

Separately, Barclays downgraded United Internet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Internet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.03.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

