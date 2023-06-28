United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Willis Investment Counsel

Willis Investment Counsel lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $15,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UPS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $174.60. 602,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,291,326. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.43 and its 200-day moving average is $180.26. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $209.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

Several research firms have recently commented on UPS. Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

