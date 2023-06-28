United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

United States Antimony Stock Performance

Shares of UAMY opened at $0.31 on Friday. United States Antimony has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average of $0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 17.60, a current ratio of 18.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Trading of United States Antimony

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAMY. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in United States Antimony by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of United States Antimony by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 77,110 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,078,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 78,818 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in United States Antimony in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in United States Antimony by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. 9.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Antimony Company Profile

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

