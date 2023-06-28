Unizen (ZCX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.09 Million

Unizen (ZCX) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. One Unizen token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0644 or 0.00000213 BTC on major exchanges. Unizen has a market capitalization of $37.97 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Unizen has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unizen Profile

Unizen’s genesis date was April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 589,695,815 tokens. The official website for Unizen is unizen.io. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Unizen is unizen-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Unizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

